The educational process in the secondary school of the community of Kaghartsi of Artsakh’s Martuni region is organized in a norma lmode, the students dutifully attend the school, observing the anti-epidemic rules.

December 24, 2021, 16:25 Renovation work underway in the secondary school of Kaghartsi (Photos)

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: The school principal Lyudmila Hayrapetyan told Artsakhpress, noting that 42 students study at the school. "We are guided by the plan approved at the beginning of the academic year, which includes military-patriotic events.

We have named the school classes after the heroes of the Artsakh war; we have a corner dedicated to them in each class.

The students feel obliged to organize events on the heroes' birthdays, promising to continue their work.

The school principal noted that the school building was damaged during the war.

Renovation works are underway in the school with the support of the Armenian Educational Institution.

Within the framework of the "Teach for Armenia" program, Anna Arsenyan from Yerevan teaches English at the community’s school . She knows her subject well, actively participates in public events and to our delight, she intends to stay in our community for a long time," said Lyudmila Hayrapetyan.