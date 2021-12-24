The construction of a three-storey residential building in Chartar town of Artsakh’s Martuni region is being completed.

December 24, 2021, 16:00 The construction of a three-story residential building in Chartar being completed

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: Edgar Vardapetyan, the director of "Vardapetyan Brothers" LLC, who is carrying out the construction work, told "Artsakhpress".

"The works before the 44-day Artsakh War had started with funds provided by the" Armenian Villages Development Fund ". After the war, in August, the work has resumed with funds provided by the Artsakh Government.

The residential building will have 9 apartments- 2 four-room and 7 three-room. The apartments will be provided to the displaced families," he said.