Lavrov: Involvement of Kiev in NATO poses serious risks, even large-scale conflict in Europe

An unhealthy situation has been created in cooperation with Washington. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in an interview with Oslobodenje, a daily newspaper in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The Americans are running an openly unfriendly line. They impose sanctions, make baseless accusations against us, and take other hostile steps. All this creates a toxic atmosphere, hinders the establishment of calm, professional communication," Lavrov added.

He noted that, first of all, it is necessary to reduce the level of confrontation that arises from the fact that American colleagues "sponsor" their Ukrainian protégés.

"The process of involving Kiev in NATO, with the prospect of the emergence of offensive missile systems on our borders, poses unacceptable threats to Russia's security, posing serious military risks to all parties involved, including a large-scale conflict in Europe.

Of course, there are also positive aspects in Russian-American relations. Thus, according to the Geneva agreements of the leaders, the mechanism of consultations on strategic stability has been launched. The two meetings of the Russian and American interdepartmental delegations took place in a practical and professional atmosphere.

In addition, according to the Geneva agreement, the Russian-American dialogue on information security has resumed. We are in favor that the cooperation in this domain should cover the whole range of issues of misuse of information and communication technologies and not be limited to individual issues.

As the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin has already stated, Russia and the United States, the largest nuclear powers, have a special responsibility for the strategic security of the planet. A full-fledged dialogue between Moscow and Washington will objectively serve to ensure global stability and the settlement of regional conflicts," the Russian FM said.