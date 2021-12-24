Artsakhpress

US arms exports fall 21% in 2021

US arms exports have fallen 21 percent, from $175 billion to $138 billion, in 2021, according to the State Department data, news.am informs, citing TASS.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: It is noted that in 2021, the amount of intergovernmental contacts approved by the State Department for the supply of weapons totaled $34.81 billion. The amount of such contracts in the private sector amounted to $103.4 billion.

In 2020, these figures were $50.78 billion and $124.3 billion, respectively. The total amount was about $175 billion; that is, there was a decrease in exports by about 21 percent.

American experts hope that the policy of former President Donald Trump, who was ready to sell weapons to the whole world for profit, will end. This is evidenced by incumbent President Joe Biden's intention to review such deals with Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Proponents of arms control, who want more transparency and a review of Trump's policies, believe that the US should be guided by humanitarian, not sectoral considerations in terms of supplies.


     

Politics

Arayik Harutyunyan delivered a speech during the discussion of the State budget for 2022 in the National Assembly

On 23 December President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan participated in the regular sitting of the National Assembly, at which the draft law "On the State Budget of the Artsakh Republic for 2022" was discussed in the second reading, the Presidential Office stated.

If you praise “good will” of a criminal instead of punishing, you encourage deviant behavior. Artak Beglaryan

If you praise “good will” of a criminal instead of punishing, you encourage deviant behavior, Artsakh...

Armenian PM receives Russian deputy prime minister

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk,...

French presidential candidate Valérie Pécresse calls on Azerbaijan to unconditionally return 51 Armenian captives

President of the Regional Council of Île-de-France Valérie Pécresse calls for unconditionally returning...

President Harutyunyan has signed a number of laws

On 21 December, President Harutyunyan has signed a number of laws, the Presidential Office stated.

Humanitarian situation improved in Nagorno Karabakh thanks to presence of Russian peacekeepers – Putin

The humanitarian situation has improved in Nagorno Karabakh thanks to the presence of the Russian peacekeepers,...

Launch of Persian Gulf-Black Sea route could boost economic cooperation – Armenian PM

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says that the implementation of the Persian Gulf-Black Sea...

Economy

Gas prices in Europe surpass $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters. First time since October

Gas prices in Europe surpassed $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since October, according to London’s ICE, Tass informs.

Dollar drops again in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.61/$1 in...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

New apartment district being built in Martuni (Photos)

In the territory of the former hospital of the city of Martuni, the construction works of a new multi-apartment...

Armenia plays big role in expansion of EAEU’s ties with third countries – Russian Ambassador

The relevance of the development of integration processes within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Export from Armenia to EAEU states grows 27.8% in nine months

In 2021 Armenia registered stable growth rates in trade volumes with the countries of the Eurasian Economic...

Society

Artsakh President discusses a number of issues with representatives of Hadrout region and community heads

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received representatives of the Hadrout regional administration and a group of community heads on December 23, the Presidential Office stated.

The infrastructures in Artsakh functioning almost uninterruptedly. President Harutyunyan

The infrastructures in the Artsakh Republic are already functioning almost uninterruptedly.

The residents of Shahmasur live their daily life. Community Leader

The Shahmasur community of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 158 residents.

13 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 13 new coronavirus case on December 22.

The community of Chankatagh needs a kindergarten. Community Leader

The community of Chankatagh The community of Chankatagh of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 357 residents.

Blanket COVID boosters risk prolonging pandemic, WHO chief warns

The World Health Organization chief has warned that the rush in wealthy countries to roll out additional...

Global COVID-19 case count exceeds 275 million — WHO

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases worldwide has exceeded 275 million, while the number...

Military

Armenia Security Council Secretary meets with Stanislav Zas

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan today met with Secretary-General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas, who is on a working visit to Armenia, the Office of the Secretary of the Security Council reports.

CSTO Secretary General to visit Armenia

Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas will visit Armenia...

1 Armenian soldier dead, several wounded in latest Azeri attack

One Armenian serviceman was killed in action and several others were wounded in the latest Azerbaijani...

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan attacked in eastern direction of border

Azerbaijani military units attacked an Armenian Armed Forces position in the eastern direction of the...

Russian peacekeepers to complete “duty” of returning Armenian POWs from Azeri captivity – Lt. Gen. Rustam Muradov

The Deputy Commander of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces Lieutenant general...

Azerbaijani forces again open fire at Armenian military positions

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire in the late evening of December 8 at Armenian military positions...

CSTO foreign ministers adopt joint statement on fight against terrorism

The CSTO member states are deeply concerned about the terror attacks in the CSTO space and outside its...

Lavrov: Involvement of Kiev in NATO poses serious risks, even large-scale conflict in Europe
Analytical

Analysis: The more things change in Armenia, the more they stay the same

The title is derived from a French expression which I have used to describe the situation in Armenia.

U.S. mayors rescind false proclamations they had issued at Azerbaijan’s urging

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

Interview

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Culture

Great work done to monitor and preserve the cultural heritage of the occupied territories of Artsakh. Minister

Stepanakert State Dramatic Theater today. Problems and programs presented by the director

The inclusion of a country that has adopted a policy of cultural vandalism in the international structure dealing with the protection of cultural values causes concerns and distrust. Artsakh Minister of Education and Science

The bust of Hovhannes Aivazovsky erected in the capital

Sport

Tournament will be organized in Stepanakert in memory of the fallen heroes

Achievements in the field of sports were unprecedented. Lusine Gharakhanyan sums up the results of 2021

Olympic Games to end if politics get involved — IOC President

Aronian wins Tata Steel India blitz title

Diaspora

First mass in nearly 100 years served at Armenian Catholic Church in Turkey’s Diyarbakir

Armenia to have commissioners for Diaspora affairs abroad on voluntary basis

Los Angeles City Hall lit up in Armenian flag colors in commemoration of Artsakh war victims

$1 million to Lebanese Armenian Community

International

Lavrov: Involvement of Kiev in NATO poses serious risks, even large-scale conflict in Europe

US arms exports fall 21% in 2021

US to disagree with Russia’s NATO-related security proposals — White House

Putin opens annual press conference

