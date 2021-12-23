The infrastructures in the Artsakh Republic are functioning almost uninterruptedly.

December 23, 2021, 16:15 The infrastructures in Artsakh functioning almost uninterruptedly. President Harutyunyan

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan said in the regular sitting of the National Assembly held on December 23.

"Do you know the situation we had in 2021?

Destroyed economy, infrastructure, settlements and regions out of electricity, problems in the gas supply, malfunction of communication stations and more than 8000 damaged facilities.

Now we already have almost uninterruptedly working infrastructures," the Head of State said, adding that there are still some problems, particularly in the field of energy supply. The situation is especially difficult in winter.

According to the President of the Republic, the country is provided with an uninterrupted gas supply.

During this period, more than 38 km of asphalted roads have been built, more than 94 km of roads are being asphalted.

The whole asphalting program in Artsakh will be completed in 2 years.

Touching upon the problem in the sphere of communication, President Arayik Harutyunyan noted that the Azerbaijani side, using modern technologies and opportunities, suppresses the means of communication in some settlements.

"Of course, we tried to solve that problem through peacekeepers, but, unfortunately, we have not succeeded so far," said Arayik Harutyunyan.

According to him, a new investor has presented a program to provide communication in Artsakh at the most modern and lowest tariffs, which has already acquired the ownership right of "Karabakh Telecom". The implementation of the program is in progress, which will take several months.

“We will have the cheapest tariffs, the most modern connection,”the President of the Republic said.