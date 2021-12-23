Tournament will be organized in Stepanakert in memory of the fallen heroes

On December 28, at 19:00, on the initiative of Artsakh AUFC MMA organization, an international professional MMA tournament (mixed martial arts) will be held in Stepanakert in memory of the heroes fallen in the 44-day war.
If you praise “good will” of a criminal instead of punishing, you encourage deviant behavior, Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan wrote on his Twitter page.
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk,...
President of the Regional Council of Île-de-France Valérie Pécresse calls for unconditionally returning...
On 21 December, President Harutyunyan has signed a number of laws, the Presidential Office stated.
The humanitarian situation has improved in Nagorno Karabakh thanks to the presence of the Russian peacekeepers,...
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says that the implementation of the Persian Gulf-Black Sea...
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Monday had a private conversation with his Georgian colleague...
Gas prices in Europe surpassed $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since October, according to London’s ICE, Tass informs.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.61/$1 in...
World oil prices are dropping Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
In the territory of the former hospital of the city of Martuni, the construction works of a new multi-apartment...
The relevance of the development of integration processes within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and...
World oil prices are going up Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
In 2021 Armenia registered stable growth rates in trade volumes with the countries of the Eurasian Economic...
The Shahmasur community of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 158 residents.
Artsakh confirmed 13 new coronavirus case on December 22.
The community of Chankatagh The community of Chankatagh of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 357 residents.
The World Health Organization chief has warned that the rush in wealthy countries to roll out additional...
The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases worldwide has exceeded 275 million, while the number...
Due to the war, Bella Stepanyan was displaced from Shushi, the Artsakh Republic with her husband and...
In 2022, asphalting works on a number of Martuni’s streets to be implemented.
Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan today met with Secretary-General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas, who is on a working visit to Armenia, the Office of the Secretary of the Security Council reports.
Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas will visit Armenia...
One Armenian serviceman was killed in action and several others were wounded in the latest Azerbaijani...
Azerbaijani military units attacked an Armenian Armed Forces position in the eastern direction of the...
The Deputy Commander of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces Lieutenant general...
The Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire in the late evening of December 8 at Armenian military positions...
The CSTO member states are deeply concerned about the terror attacks in the CSTO space and outside its...
The title is derived from a French expression which I have used to describe the situation in Armenia.
France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...
