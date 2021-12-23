Tournament will be organized in Stepanakert in memory of the fallen heroes

On December 28, at 19:00, on the initiative of Artsakh AUFC MMA organization, an international professional MMA tournament (mixed martial arts) will be held in Stepanakert in memory of the heroes fallen in the 44-day war.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: The vice-president of the Artsakh Ultimax Federation Gevorg Sardaryan told “Artsakhpress”.

"The strongest athletes from Armenia, Artsakh and Iran will compete in the tournament,” Sardaryan said.