Russian President Vladimir Putin has opened his 17th annual press conference at Moscow’s Manege Hall. Only 507 reporters were invited this year since restrictive measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 are in effect, Tass informs.

December 23, 2021, 14:46 Putin opens annual press conference

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that this would be a classic press conference with the free agenda, free questions, and exhaustive answers by the head of state.