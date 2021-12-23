The Shahmasur community of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 158 residents.

December 23, 2021, 13:43 The residents of Shahmasur live their daily life. Community Leader

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community Slava Baghdasaryan told “Artsakhpress”.

"Two displaced families have settled in the village. We can accept five more displaced families. The school has 27 students, 2 of them are children of displaced families; classrooms are few. We do not have a kindergarten. There is a community center, an aid station, a club, a ceremony hall in the village that need renovation.

We have a water supply problem. We get water for a few hours a day. The village is provided with electricity and gas. We have applied to the Government of the Republic of Artsakh, it is possible that the inter-community roads will be asphalted in 2022," he said.

Speaking about the employment of the villagers, our interlocutor mentioned that they are mainly engaged in agriculture, cultivation of their land, and some of them work in the "Kashen" mine.