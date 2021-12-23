The community of Chankatagh The community of Chankatagh of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 357 residents.

December 23, 2021, 12:05 The community of Chankatagh needs a kindergarten. Community Leader

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of Chankatagh community Sasun Vanyan told "Artsakhpress".

"After the 44-day war, 7 displaced families have settled in the community. The school building is in a state of emergency. We do not have a kindergarten, but there are many preschool children in the village.

There is an first aid station in the community with good building conditions. The club was renovated 3 years ago. We do not have a ceremony hall. Construction began a few years ago with the financial the “Base Metals” company, but has stopped after the war. The village is provided with electricity, there is no gas supply. We have a water supply problem ," said the head of the community.

Our interlocutor noted that 6 fellow villagers died during the recent Artsakh War. At the moment, their houses are being renovated with the funding from the Artsakh Government.

Ս. According to Vanyan, after the war the villagers returned to their normal life. They mainly cultivate the land, are engaged in beekeeping and most of the young people work in the "Base Metals" company.