Blanket COVID boosters risk prolonging pandemic, WHO chief warns

The World Health Organization chief has warned that the rush in wealthy countries to roll out additional COVID-19 vaccine doses was deepening the inequity in access to jabs that is prolonging the pandemic.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus insisted on Wednesday that the priority must remain to get vaccines to vulnerable people everywhere rather than giving additional doses to the already vaccinated.

“No country can boost its way out of the pandemic,” he told reporters AlJazeera reports.

The UN health agency has long decried the glaring inequity in access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Allowing COVID-19 to spread unabated in some places dramatically increases the chance of new, more dangerous variants emerging, it argues.

“Blanket booster programmes are likely to prolong the pandemic, rather than ending it, by diverting supply to countries that already have high levels of vaccination coverage, giving the virus more opportunity to spread and mutate,” Tedros told reporters.


     

Politics

If you praise “good will” of a criminal instead of punishing, you encourage deviant behavior. Artak Beglaryan

If you praise “good will” of a criminal instead of punishing, you encourage deviant behavior, Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan wrote on his Twitter page.

Armenian PM receives Russian deputy prime minister

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk,...

French presidential candidate Valérie Pécresse calls on Azerbaijan to unconditionally return 51 Armenian captives

President of the Regional Council of Île-de-France Valérie Pécresse calls for unconditionally returning...

President Harutyunyan has signed a number of laws

On 21 December, President Harutyunyan has signed a number of laws, the Presidential Office stated.

Humanitarian situation improved in Nagorno Karabakh thanks to presence of Russian peacekeepers – Putin

The humanitarian situation has improved in Nagorno Karabakh thanks to the presence of the Russian peacekeepers,...

Launch of Persian Gulf-Black Sea route could boost economic cooperation – Armenian PM

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says that the implementation of the Persian Gulf-Black Sea...

Armenian, Georgian PMs hold meeting in Tbilisi

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Monday had a private conversation with his Georgian colleague...

Economy

Gas prices in Europe surpass $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters. First time since October

Gas prices in Europe surpassed $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since October, according to London’s ICE, Tass informs.

Dollar drops again in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.61/$1 in...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

New apartment district being built in Martuni (Photos)

In the territory of the former hospital of the city of Martuni, the construction works of a new multi-apartment...

Armenia plays big role in expansion of EAEU’s ties with third countries – Russian Ambassador

The relevance of the development of integration processes within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Export from Armenia to EAEU states grows 27.8% in nine months

In 2021 Armenia registered stable growth rates in trade volumes with the countries of the Eurasian Economic...

Society

The World Health Organization chief has warned that the rush in wealthy countries to roll out additional COVID-19 vaccine doses was deepening the inequity in access to jabs that is prolonging the pandemic.

Global COVID-19 case count exceeds 275 million — WHO

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases worldwide has exceeded 275 million, while the number...

Hoping to find what has been lost ... The story of a displaced family

Due to the war, Bella Stepanyan was displaced from Shushi, the Artsakh Republic with her husband and...

Large-scale work planned in Martuni. Mayor

In 2022, asphalting works on a number of Martuni’s streets to be implemented.

26 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 26 new coronavirus case on December 21.

Asphalting works underway in Askeran

The main road of Nelson Stepanyan Street in Askeran is being asphalted.

Stepanakert Christmas tree lighting ceremony to be held Dec. 24

Stepanakert Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be held on December 24.

Military

Armenia Security Council Secretary meets with Stanislav Zas

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan today met with Secretary-General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas, who is on a working visit to Armenia, the Office of the Secretary of the Security Council reports.

CSTO Secretary General to visit Armenia

Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas will visit Armenia...

1 Armenian soldier dead, several wounded in latest Azeri attack

One Armenian serviceman was killed in action and several others were wounded in the latest Azerbaijani...

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan attacked in eastern direction of border

Azerbaijani military units attacked an Armenian Armed Forces position in the eastern direction of the...

Russian peacekeepers to complete “duty” of returning Armenian POWs from Azeri captivity – Lt. Gen. Rustam Muradov

The Deputy Commander of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces Lieutenant general...

Azerbaijani forces again open fire at Armenian military positions

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire in the late evening of December 8 at Armenian military positions...

CSTO foreign ministers adopt joint statement on fight against terrorism

The CSTO member states are deeply concerned about the terror attacks in the CSTO space and outside its...

Analytical

Analysis: The more things change in Armenia, the more they stay the same

The title is derived from a French expression which I have used to describe the situation in Armenia.

U.S. mayors rescind false proclamations they had issued at Azerbaijan’s urging

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

Interview

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Photos

The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of the main building of Artsakh State University being completed
The construction of the main building of Artsakh State University being completed
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
Videos

Culture

Great work done to monitor and preserve the cultural heritage of the occupied territories of Artsakh. Minister

Stepanakert State Dramatic Theater today. Problems and programs presented by the director

The inclusion of a country that has adopted a policy of cultural vandalism in the international structure dealing with the protection of cultural values causes concerns and distrust. Artsakh Minister of Education and Science

The bust of Hovhannes Aivazovsky erected in the capital

Sport

Achievements in the field of sports were unprecedented. Lusine Gharakhanyan sums up the results of 2021

Olympic Games to end if politics get involved — IOC President

Aronian wins Tata Steel India blitz title

Artsakh athletes return from the European Traditional Karate Championship with a victory

Diaspora

First mass in nearly 100 years served at Armenian Catholic Church in Turkey’s Diyarbakir

Armenia to have commissioners for Diaspora affairs abroad on voluntary basis

Los Angeles City Hall lit up in Armenian flag colors in commemoration of Artsakh war victims

$1 million to Lebanese Armenian Community

International

Russia and US agree on security dialogue mechanisms, says foreign minister

U.S. records first known omicron related death

US says it will not allow Iran to develop nuclear weapon

European diplomats say 'some technical progress' has been made in talks over Iran nuclear deal

