Due to the war, Bella Stepanyan was displaced from Artsakh's Shushi with her husband and 6 minor children. The family has settled in Kaghartsi community of Artsakh’s Martuni region.

December 22, 2021, 17:10 Hoping to find what has been lost ... The story of a displaced family

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: "I was a housewife in Shushi, I did not work, but I was engaged in cattle breeding, I was cultivating the land near my house. My husband was a taxi driver.

After the war, we have benefited from the support provided by the International Committee of the Red Cross. We lived in my father's house in Kaghartsi, the conditions were bad and there was no furniture.

We have renovated a part of it with the help of benefactors, and our house has been furnished by the Ministry of Labor, Social and Migration Affairs.

I have already got chickens and pigs and I am cultivating the land near my house. We intend to sow wheat so that I can increase the number of chickens. There are always problems, but we try to solve themas much as possible.

"We will continue to live and create in Artsakh, and my three sons, future soldiers, will defend our homeland," the family's mother told "Artsakhpress", adding that they have already received an apartment in Stepanakert as a displaced and large family.