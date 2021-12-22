Armenia Security Council Secretary meets with Stanislav Zas

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan today met with Secretary-General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas, who is on a working visit to Armenia, the Office of the Secretary of the Security Council reports.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: The sides discussed the programs to be implemented during Armenia’s chairmanship at the CSTO. In this regard the sides attached priority to the joint activity of the CSTO member states in drafting a policy against terrorism, extremism, migration security, biosafety and drug trafficking.

The officials also discussed contributing to the ease of tension on the Armenian-Azerbaijan, Tajik-Kazakh, Tajik-Afghan borders. Here the CSTO Secretary General emphasized the increase in probability of migrant flows by Afghanistan to the member states of the CSTO, calling this as a migration challenge.

Secretary Grigoryan presented the current situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, emphasizing that this is a primary challenge for Armenia. In this context, the parties attached importance to the ensuring of conditions for launching the process of delimitation and demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border quickly.