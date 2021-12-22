In 2022, asphalting works on a number of Martuni’s streets to be implemented.

December 22, 2021, 13:26 Large-scale work planned in Martuni. Mayor

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: The mayor of Martuni Aznavour Saghyan told "Artsakhpress".

"Due to the war, 1,100 private houses and apartments were damaged. Damaged houses and buildings have been examined and submitted to the administration.

400-450 private houses and apartments have been renovated. A project for cleaning the territory of the Martuni cemetery was presented, the territory of the cemetery has been cleaned of bushes and garbage.

Tree planting was organized to establish a forest, and about 4,000 trees have been planted in the suburbs. It is planned to build a new sewerage network on a number of streets. Apart from 4 five-storey apartment buildings being built in the city, it is planned to build two four- or five-storey buildings," said A. Saghyan.