If you praise “good will” of a criminal instead of punishing, you encourage deviant behavior. Artak Beglaryan

If you praise “good will” of a criminal instead of punishing, you encourage deviant behavior, Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan wrote on his Twitter page.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Anyone can explain me why some international leaders praise Azerbaijan for releasing Armenian captives, if it is an intl law duty & AZ still keeps many of them as hostages?

Guys, if you praise “good will” of a criminal instead of punishing, you encourage deviant behavior,” he wrote.