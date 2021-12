3382 | December 15, 2021 12:15 Today's generation armed with stable knowledge is the guarantor of our future victories. ''Teach for Armenia'' Teacher

3267 | December 17, 2021 12:02 The houses destroyed during the war being renovated in Mokhratagh. There are about hundred houses in the vacant housing stock of the village. Community Leader

3237 | December 15, 2021 17:50 President Arayik Harutyunyan chaired the Security Council meeting

3236 | December 16, 2021 10:11 The Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan Met with US President Joe Biden's National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan

3197 | December 16, 2021 10:32 Armenian PM, President of Cyprus meet in Brussels

3157 | December 16, 2021 15:59 Stepanakert State Dramatic Theater today. Problems and programs presented by the director

2981 | December 17, 2021 16:44 New apartment district being built in Martuni (Photos)

2919 | December 17, 2021 14:05 Residential district being built in the administrative territory of Hovsepavan community