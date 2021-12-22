Artsakhpress

Politics

French presidential candidate Valérie Pécresse calls on Azerbaijan to unconditionally return 51 Armenian captives

President of the Regional Council of Île-de-France Valérie Pécresse calls for unconditionally returning 51 Armenian captives held in Azerbaijan.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: At a press briefing with Armenian and French reporters in Yerevan, she said that what happened with Armenia in 2020 by Azerbaijan’s and Turkey’s initiative was an important warning to Europe.

Mrs Pécresse also said that during her visit in Armenia she met with President Armen Sarkissian, Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan. “During those meetings we talked about the 2020 war. I expressed my full solidarity with the Armenian people in overcoming this difficult trial”, she said, recalling that since November 2020 both Île-de-France and the French Senate have come up with a number of initiatives aimed at adopting resolutions on recognizing Nagorno Karabakh.

According to her, the French government has also clearly stated that the responsibility of that war fully falls on Azerbaijan, as the latter has unleashed the war together with Turkey and also with the support of several Syrian jihadists.

“I think that what happened in Armenia was an important warning to Europe, and it would be very wrong by our side to underestimate its importance and think that what had happened doesn’t threaten us because the history of Europe is full of lessons that dangers have risen when they have been underestimated”, Valérie Pécresse said.


     

Politics

Armenian PM receives Russian deputy prime minister

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, Pashinyan’s Office reports.

President Harutyunyan has signed a number of laws

On 21 December, President Harutyunyan has signed a number of laws, the Presidential Office stated.

Humanitarian situation improved in Nagorno Karabakh thanks to presence of Russian peacekeepers – Putin

The humanitarian situation has improved in Nagorno Karabakh thanks to the presence of the Russian peacekeepers,...

Launch of Persian Gulf-Black Sea route could boost economic cooperation – Armenian PM

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says that the implementation of the Persian Gulf-Black Sea...

Armenian, Georgian PMs hold meeting in Tbilisi

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Monday had a private conversation with his Georgian colleague...

Armenia’s Pashinyan arrives in Georgia on working visit

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia has arrived in Georgia on a working visit, the Prime Minister's...

Economy

Gas prices in Europe surpass $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters. First time since October

Gas prices in Europe surpassed $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since October, according to London’s ICE, Tass informs.

Dollar drops again in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.61/$1 in...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

New apartment district being built in Martuni (Photos)

In the territory of the former hospital of the city of Martuni, the construction works of a new multi-apartment...

Armenia plays big role in expansion of EAEU’s ties with third countries – Russian Ambassador

The relevance of the development of integration processes within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Export from Armenia to EAEU states grows 27.8% in nine months

In 2021 Armenia registered stable growth rates in trade volumes with the countries of the Eurasian Economic...

Society

Asphalting works underway in Askeran

The main road of Nelson Stepanyan Street in Askeran is being asphalted.

Stepanakert Christmas tree lighting ceremony to be held Dec. 24

Stepanakert Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be held on December 24.

137 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

137 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the last 24 hours, raising the total cumulative number of...

14 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 14 new coronavirus case on December 20.

New outpatient department opened at the Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center in Stepanakert

On December 20, a new outpatient department has been opened at the Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center...

38 displaced families settled in Haterk. Community Leader

The community of Haterk of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 1800 residents.

Qert school provided with sports equipment

On 19 December, Tehran-Armenian philanthropist Edvin Avanesyan made another donation, this time to the...

Military

CSTO Secretary General to visit Armenia

Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas will visit Armenia on December 21-23 to meet with the top military-political leadership and discuss the situation in the CSTO responsibility zone, the CSTO secretariat reports.

1 Armenian soldier dead, several wounded in latest Azeri attack

One Armenian serviceman was killed in action and several others were wounded in the latest Azerbaijani...

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan attacked in eastern direction of border

Azerbaijani military units attacked an Armenian Armed Forces position in the eastern direction of the...

Russian peacekeepers to complete “duty” of returning Armenian POWs from Azeri captivity – Lt. Gen. Rustam Muradov

The Deputy Commander of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces Lieutenant general...

Azerbaijani forces again open fire at Armenian military positions

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire in the late evening of December 8 at Armenian military positions...

CSTO foreign ministers adopt joint statement on fight against terrorism

The CSTO member states are deeply concerned about the terror attacks in the CSTO space and outside its...

Soldier killed in Artsakh

At around 9:20pm on Sunday, Artsakh Defense Army conscript Gor Martirosyan (born in 2002) received a...

Armenian PM receives Russian deputy prime minister
Asphalt pavement work underway in Askeran
French presidential candidate Valérie Pécresse calls on Azerbaijan to unconditionally return 51 Armenian captives
Great work done to monitor and preserve the cultural heritage of the occupied territories of Artsakh. Minister
President Harutyunyan has signed a number of laws
Analytical

Analysis: The more things change in Armenia, the more they stay the same

The title is derived from a French expression which I have used to describe the situation in Armenia.

U.S. mayors rescind false proclamations they had issued at Azerbaijan’s urging

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

Interview

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Photos

The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of the main building of Artsakh State University being completed
The construction of the main building of Artsakh State University being completed
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
Videos

Culture

Great work done to monitor and preserve the cultural heritage of the occupied territories of Artsakh. Minister

Stepanakert State Dramatic Theater today. Problems and programs presented by the director

The inclusion of a country that has adopted a policy of cultural vandalism in the international structure dealing with the protection of cultural values causes concerns and distrust. Artsakh Minister of Education and Science

The bust of Hovhannes Aivazovsky erected in the capital

Sport

Achievements in the field of sports were unprecedented. Lusine Gharakhanyan sums up the results of 2021

Olympic Games to end if politics get involved — IOC President

Aronian wins Tata Steel India blitz title

Artsakh athletes return from the European Traditional Karate Championship with a victory

Diaspora

First mass in nearly 100 years served at Armenian Catholic Church in Turkey’s Diyarbakir

Armenia to have commissioners for Diaspora affairs abroad on voluntary basis

Los Angeles City Hall lit up in Armenian flag colors in commemoration of Artsakh war victims

$1 million to Lebanese Armenian Community

International

U.S. records first known omicron related death

US says it will not allow Iran to develop nuclear weapon

European diplomats say 'some technical progress' has been made in talks over Iran nuclear deal

G7 calls Omicron ‘biggest threat to global public health’

