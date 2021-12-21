Great work done to monitor and preserve the cultural heritage of the occupied territories of Artsakh. Minister

In the current year, great work has been done to monitor and preserve the cultural heritage of the occupied territories of Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" reports, Lusine Gharakhanyan, Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Artsakh Republic said during today’s press conference.

“Through various programs implemented in the field of culture, support was provided to art schools of Martuni, Chartar, Askeran, Astkhashen, Martakert to ensure the participation of schoolchildren in the republican competition of folk instruments and folk songs.

We have also organized training courses for art school teachers within the framework of the "Cooperation with Armenia and Foreign Countries" program. We have been able to keep the Shushi State Theater after Mkrtich Khandamiryan, which, although itinerant and unaddressed, continues to fully perform its work. Also, work has been done in the direction of museums.

Considerable work has been done in the framework of non-formal education through youth awareness raising programs, especially in terms of orientation and strengthening of national values,” she said.