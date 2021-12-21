On 21 December, President Harutyunyan has signed a number of laws, the Presidential Office stated.

December 21, 2021, 16:47 President Harutyunyan has signed a number of laws

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed laws “On Making Changes to the Criminal Procedure Code”, “On Making Changes to the Civil Procedure Code”, “On Making Changes to the Administrative Procedure Code”, “On Making Changes to the Family Code”, “On Making Changes to the Criminal Code”, “On Making Changes to the Judicial Code”, “On Making Changes to the Electoral Code”, “On Making Changes to the Law ‘On Taxes’ ”, “On Making Changes to the Law ‘On Compulsory Enforcement’ ”, “On Making a Change to the law ‘On Liability for Violations in the Field of Urban Development’ ”, “On Making Changes to the law ‘On State Registration of Property Rights’ ”, “On Making Changes to the law ‘On Service in the Police’ ”, “On Making a Change to the law ‘On Service in the National Security Structures’ ”, “On Making a Change to the law ‘On the Artsakh Republic Budget System’ ”, “On Making Changes to the law ‘On Public Speculations’ ”, “On Making a Change to the law ‘On State Duties’ ”, “On Making Changes and Amendments to the law ‘On the Service Ensuring Compulsory Execution of Judicial Acts’ ”, “On Making Changes to the law ‘On Constitutional Procedure’ ”, “On Making Changes to the law “On State Pensions’ ”, “On Making Changes and Amendments to the law “On Remuneration of Persons Holding Public Office’ ”, “On Making Changes to the law ‘On Public Service’ ”, “On Making a Change to the law ‘On Social Guarantees of People Holding Public Office’ ”, “On Making a Change to the law ‘On Fundamentals of Administration and Administrative Proceedings’ ”, “On Making Changes to the law ‘On Bankruptcy’ ”, “On Making Changes to the law ‘On the Investigative Committee of the Artsakh Republic’ ”, “On Making a Change to the law ‘On Funded Pensions’ ”, “On Making a Change to the law ‘On Referendum’ ”, “On Making Changes to the law ‘On the Artsakh Republic State Awards and Honorary Titles’ ” and “On Making Changes to the law ‘On Administrative Territorial Division of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic’ ”.