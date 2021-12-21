In the current year, 15 sports events with the participation of 772 athletes were held in Artsakh.

December 21, 2021, 16:10 Achievements in the field of sports were unprecedented. Lusine Gharakhanyan sums up the results of 2021

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" reports, Lusine Gharakhanyan, Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Artsakh Republic said during today’s press conference of the ministry.

The minister noted that the achievements in the field of sports were unprecedented.

“1485 Artsakh athletes took part in the Armenian team-individual championships, tournaments, cup. 192 of them took the first place, 132- took the second place, 177-the third place. 17 out of 150 athletes took the first place in international tournaments, 13 athletes took the second place, and 14-the third place. These are great indicators. 4 out of 37 athletes took the first place in the European Championships, 3 athletes took the second place and 6 athletes-the third place, and out of 19 people who took part in the World Championships, 1 athlete took the first place, 2 athletes took the second place and 3 athletes-the third place,” said Lusine Gharakhanyan and added that the ministry has acquired property for a sports school in Martuni.