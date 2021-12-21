US says it will not allow Iran to develop nuclear weapon

Artsakhpress

International

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will visit Israel this week for detailed discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Iran's nuclear program, a senior Biden administration official said on Monday, Reuters reported.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS:  Sullivan, joined by the National Security Council's Middle East director Brett McGurk and other U.S. officials, are expected to arrive in Israel on Tuesday. Sullivan will also meet with Palestinian President Mohammed Abbas in Ramallah on the West Bank to discuss strengthening U.S. relations with the Palestinians, the official said.

But the trip is likely to be dominated by the perceived threat from Iran as negotiators report slow going in talks in Vienna aimed at reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

The Biden administration official, speaking to reporters on condition of anonymity, said the U.S. and Israeli officials will talk about how they see the coming weeks unfolding with Iran.

"We will talk about where we see the state of Iran's nuclear program and some of the timelines," the official said. "It will be a good opportunity to sit down face-to-face and talk about the state of the talks, the timeframe in which we are working and to re-emphasize that we don't have much time."

The United States believes Iran's breakout time to producing enough highly enriched uranium for one nuclear weapon is now "really short" and alarming, a senior U.S. official said last week. Iran denies trying to develop a nuclear weapon.

The United States and Israel are in total agreement that Iran must not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon, the Biden administration official said.

Talks between Iran and world powers have been put on pause until next week.

In his talks with the Israelis, Sullivan will reaffirm the U.S. commitment to Israel’s security, the White House said in a statement.

In Ramallah, Sullivan will discuss with Abbas ongoing efforts to strengthen U.S.-Palestinian ties and advance peace and security for Palestinians and Israelis alike, the statement said.


     

Politics

Armenian, Georgian PMs hold meeting in Tbilisi

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Monday had a private conversation with his Georgian colleague Irakli Garibashvili, in the Georgian capital Tbilisi, the Prime Minister's Office informed.

Armenia’s Pashinyan arrives in Georgia on working visit

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia has arrived in Georgia on a working visit, the Prime Minister's...

President Arayik Harutyunyan met with representatives of the "ARF-Dashnaktsoutyun" and the “Justice” factions of the Artsakh National Assembly

On 20 December President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan held separate meetings with representatives...

Armenia PM to head for Georgia on working visit

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Monday will head for Georgia on a working visit, the Prime...

President Arayik Harutyunyan met with representatives of the three factions of the Artsakh National Assembly

On 17 December President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan held separate meetings with representatives...

US welcomes recent meetings in Brussels between Armenian PM and Azerbaijani President – State Department

The United States supports the establishment of direct contacts between Armenia and Azerbaijan, State...

Armenia’s Security Council Secretary meets Atlantic Council’s expert community representatives in US

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan met with the representatives of the expert...

Economy

Dollar drops again in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.61/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by AMD 0.58 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

New apartment district being built in Martuni (Photos)

In the territory of the former hospital of the city of Martuni, the construction works of a new multi-apartment...

Armenia plays big role in expansion of EAEU’s ties with third countries – Russian Ambassador

The relevance of the development of integration processes within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Export from Armenia to EAEU states grows 27.8% in nine months

In 2021 Armenia registered stable growth rates in trade volumes with the countries of the Eurasian Economic...

Expanded-format session of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicks off in Yerevan

The expanded-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicked off in Yerevan.

Society

New outpatient department opened at the Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center in Stepanakert

On December 20, a new outpatient department has been opened at the Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center in Stepanakert.

38 displaced families settled in Haterk. Community Leader

The community of Haterk of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 1800 residents.

Qert school provided with sports equipment

On 19 December, Tehran-Armenian philanthropist Edvin Avanesyan made another donation, this time to the...

Devotion is immortality ... Arthur Asryan

During the recent 44-day Artsakh War, thousands of heroes died while defending the homeland.

Residential district being built in the administrative territory of Hovsepavan community

Construction works of new districts are being carried out in the administrative territory of the Hovsepavan...

Azerbaijan jamming cellular communications in Artsakh

People in Artsakh are experiencing problems with mobile connections as a result of frequency jamming...

Arayik Harutyunyan received Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia Argishti Kyaramyan

On 17 December President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received the delegation led by Chairman...

Military

CSTO Secretary General to visit Armenia

Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas will visit Armenia on December 21-23 to meet with the top military-political leadership and discuss the situation in the CSTO responsibility zone, the CSTO secretariat reports.

1 Armenian soldier dead, several wounded in latest Azeri attack

One Armenian serviceman was killed in action and several others were wounded in the latest Azerbaijani...

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan attacked in eastern direction of border

Azerbaijani military units attacked an Armenian Armed Forces position in the eastern direction of the...

Russian peacekeepers to complete “duty” of returning Armenian POWs from Azeri captivity – Lt. Gen. Rustam Muradov

The Deputy Commander of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces Lieutenant general...

Azerbaijani forces again open fire at Armenian military positions

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire in the late evening of December 8 at Armenian military positions...

CSTO foreign ministers adopt joint statement on fight against terrorism

The CSTO member states are deeply concerned about the terror attacks in the CSTO space and outside its...

Soldier killed in Artsakh

At around 9:20pm on Sunday, Artsakh Defense Army conscript Gor Martirosyan (born in 2002) received a...

US says it will not allow Iran to develop nuclear weapon
New outpatient department opened at the Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center in Stepanakert
Dollar drops again in Armenia
CSTO Secretary General to visit Armenia
38 displaced families settled in Haterk. Community Leader
Analytical

Analysis: The more things change in Armenia, the more they stay the same

The title is derived from a French expression which I have used to describe the situation in Armenia.

U.S. mayors rescind false proclamations they had issued at Azerbaijan’s urging

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

Interview

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Photos

The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of the main building of Artsakh State University being completed
The construction of the main building of Artsakh State University being completed
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
Videos

Culture

Stepanakert State Dramatic Theater today. Problems and programs presented by the director

The inclusion of a country that has adopted a policy of cultural vandalism in the international structure dealing with the protection of cultural values causes concerns and distrust. Artsakh Minister of Education and Science

The bust of Hovhannes Aivazovsky erected in the capital

"The Reborn". Artsakh film director will tell the world about the 44-day Artsakh war with a new film

Sport

Olympic Games to end if politics get involved — IOC President

Aronian wins Tata Steel India blitz title

Artsakh athletes return from the European Traditional Karate Championship with a victory

New sports ground opened in Stepanakert

Diaspora

First mass in nearly 100 years served at Armenian Catholic Church in Turkey’s Diyarbakir

Armenia to have commissioners for Diaspora affairs abroad on voluntary basis

Los Angeles City Hall lit up in Armenian flag colors in commemoration of Artsakh war victims

$1 million to Lebanese Armenian Community

International

US says it will not allow Iran to develop nuclear weapon

European diplomats say 'some technical progress' has been made in talks over Iran nuclear deal

G7 calls Omicron ‘biggest threat to global public health’

EU summit agrees to extend anti-Russian economic sanctions by 6 months

