New outpatient department opened at the Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center in Stepanakert

On December 20, a new outpatient department has been opened at the Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center in Stepanakert.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" reports, it was renovated and furnished with the support of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

"Our center receives a lot of attention after the 44-day Artsakh war. With the support of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the center's staircase and ramp have been covered, making the treatment of the beneficiaries quite comfortable.

At the same time, a new small ward was built for outpatients. It has been equipped with the financial support of the Armenian Medical Foundation. We have also received support from the "Hayastan" faction of the RA National Assembly, as well as from various sponsors, in favor of those boys and people with disabilities who need to recover quickly. In this new department, which is equipped with quite expensive and modern equipment, people who have walking and mobility problems will receive treatment," said Vardan Tadevosyan, Director of the Rehabilitation Center.

Head of the Nagorno-Karabakh Mission of the International Committee of the Red Cross Bertrand Lamon, thanked the center's director and staff for their dedication, professionalism and compassionate work, noting that they would definitely continue to support the center during the coming year.

In his speech, the Minister of Health of the Republic of Artsakh Mikael Hayriyan expressed his satisfaction with the work done, both the building conditions and the quality of the equipment.