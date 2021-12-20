The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.61/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by AMD 0.58 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

December 20, 2021, 16:25 Dollar drops again in Armenia

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 541.02 (down by AMD 4.17), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 633.78 (down by AMD 6.97), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.47 (down by AMD 0.06) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 349.91, AMD 27,932.52 and AMD 14,447.59, respectively.