CSTO Secretary General to visit Armenia

Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas will visit Armenia on December 21-23 to meet with the top military-political leadership and discuss the situation in the CSTO responsibility zone, the CSTO secretariat reports.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: During the visit Mr Zas will meet with Armenia’s Prime Minister, Chairman of the CSTO Collective Security Council, Nikol Pashinyan. Stanislav Zas will present for Pashinyan’s approval the drafts on implementing the decisions adopted during the September 2021 session of the CSTO Collective Security Council and the action plan relating to the priority directions of the CSTO activity during Armenia’s chairmanship.

The CSTO chief is also expected to meet with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan and Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan.