The community of Haterk of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 1800 residents.

December 20, 2021, 15:34 38 displaced families settled in Haterk. Community Leader

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community, Vardan Grigoryan told "Artsakhpress".

"After the 44-day war, 38 displaced families (157 residents) have settled in the village. All of them have benefited from the financial support provided by the Red Cross Stepanakert Office to the displaced families. All the 11 families have benefited from the agricultural programs implemented by the same organization. The school has 330 students, 28 of whom are children from displaced families. We have two kindergartens, which, in general, are attended by about 100 children. The first-aid station of the village is located in the two-storey building of the first kindergarten. We have 2 ceremony halls," said the head of the community.

The head of the community informed that the intra-community roads had been asphalted during the summer.

The repair of worn-out electricity network was started, but at the moment it has been stopped. One house was destroyed during the war. 27 of the 35 damaged homes have been partially repaired. The village is provided with electricity and water, but is not supplied with gas.

Our interlocutor noted with regret that 4 fellow villagers died during the 44-day war. Talking about the employment of the villagers, Vardan Grigoryan noted that the main directions are cattle breeding and agriculture. There are also beekeepers in the village.