Armenian, Georgian PMs hold meeting in Tbilisi

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Monday had a private conversation with his Georgian colleague Irakli Garibashvili, in the Georgian capital Tbilisi, the Prime Minister's Office informed.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: The sides highlighted the holding of the session of the Armenian-Georgian inter-governmental commission on economic cooperation in Tbilisi, aimed at further developing and strengthening the bilateral commercial ties.

The Armenian and Georgian PMs expressed confidence that there is a great potential to expand the economic ties between the two countries, stating that efforts must be made to effectively exercise that potential.

The officials also exchanged views about the developments in the South Caucasus, as well as other issues of mutual interest.