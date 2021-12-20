Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia has arrived in Georgia on a working visit, the Prime Minister's Office informed.

December 20, 2021, 14:26 Armenia’s Pashinyan arrives in Georgia on working visit

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: The PM was met at the Georgian capital Tbilisi international airport by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani of Georgia.

The Armenian PM will have a private meeting with his Georgian counterpart Irakli Garibashvili.

The session of the Armenia-Georgia inter-governmental commission on economic cooperation will take place in Tbilisi, attended by the prime ministers of the two countries.