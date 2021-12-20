Qert school provided with sports equipment

On 19 December, Tehran-Armenian philanthropist Edvin Avanesyan made another donation, this time to the secondary school of Qert community of Artsakh’s Martuni region. The school has been equipped with sports equipment.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with Artsakhpress, Narine Kocharyan, the coordinator of the charitable programs, through whom the initiative was implemented, said that since 2018, the Tehran-Armenian philanthropist has been donating sports equipment to schoolchildren of Artsakh’s villages.

To date, with the help of Edvin Avanesyan, projects have been implemented in Artsakh’s Karmrakuch, Arajamugh, Kichan, Mekhakavan, Astghashen communities.

"In Qert about 96 students have been provided with warm sportswear, volleyball, basketball, soccer balls and other sports equipment," she said and noted that in the near future it is planned to provide the school with new blackboards and furniture.