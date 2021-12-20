World oil prices are dropping Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
World oil prices falling
And the Brent crude oil futures for February supplies went down by 2.57 percent to $71.63 a barrel.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia has arrived in Georgia on a working visit, the Prime Minister's Office informed.
On 20 December President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan held separate meetings with representatives...
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Monday will head for Georgia on a working visit, the Prime...
On 17 December President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan held separate meetings with representatives...
The United States supports the establishment of direct contacts between Armenia and Azerbaijan, State...
Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan met with the representatives of the expert...
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev have agreed to continue...
In the territory of the former hospital of the city of Martuni, the construction works of a new multi-apartment...
The relevance of the development of integration processes within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and...
World oil prices are going up Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
In 2021 Armenia registered stable growth rates in trade volumes with the countries of the Eurasian Economic...
The expanded-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicked off in Yerevan.
The Persian Gulf-Black Sea international transportation corridor project, initiated by Iran, is gradually...
On 19 December, Tehran-Armenian philanthropist Edvin Avanesyan made another donation, this time to the secondary school of Qert community of Artsakh’s Martuni region. The school has been equipped with sports equipment.
During the recent 44-day Artsakh War, thousands of heroes died while defending the homeland.
Construction works of new districts are being carried out in the administrative territory of the Hovsepavan...
People in Artsakh are experiencing problems with mobile connections as a result of frequency jamming...
On 17 December President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received the delegation led by Chairman...
The residents of the community of Mokhratagh of Artsakh's Martakert region have already returned to...
Artsakh confirmed 23 new coronavirus case on December 16.
One Armenian serviceman was killed in action and several others were wounded in the latest Azerbaijani attack, the Ministry of Defense said.
Azerbaijani military units attacked an Armenian Armed Forces position in the eastern direction of the...
The Deputy Commander of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces Lieutenant general...
The Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire in the late evening of December 8 at Armenian military positions...
The CSTO member states are deeply concerned about the terror attacks in the CSTO space and outside its...
At around 9:20pm on Sunday, Artsakh Defense Army conscript Gor Martirosyan (born in 2002) received a...
As part of a planned combat training session, Russian peacekeepers conducted a training session to prevent...
The title is derived from a French expression which I have used to describe the situation in Armenia.
France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...
