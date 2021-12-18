During the recent 44-day Artsakh War, thousands of heroes died while defending the homeland.

December 18, 2021, 10:36 Devotion is immortality ... Arthur Asryan

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: Arthur Asryan was one of these heroes. In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Arthur's father, Armen Asryan, speaks with deep sorrow, but with great pride, about the patriotic path of his son, in whose memory he has undertaken the establishment of the " “Union of Relatives of Killed and Missing Soldiers in Artsakh’s Third War" NGO. Arthur was born on July 22, 2000, in Stepanakert.

In 2006-2014 he studied at Stepanakert No. 3 High School named after Griboyedov. In 2014-2017 he studied at Stepaankert N 11 high school.

From the age of 8 he started attending "Kyokushin Karate" sports courses, and from the very first years he registered successes, being recognized several times as the champion of the Artsakh Republic and the Republic of Armenia. Arthur participated in the European Kyokushin Karate Championship 3 times as a member of the Armenian team and twice in Greece and the Netherlands, taking the 2nd place.

After graduating from school, he entered the faculty of Economics of Artsakh State University. On January 9, 2019 he was drafted into the army and served in the 8th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade. During that time he was promoted to the rank of junior sergeant. The officer staff was always satisfied with his high training," A. Asryan said.

As soon as the war started, their division occupied a firing position near the Vazgenashen settlement. From there they carried out their task, despite the fact that the enemy had a strong artillery and missile impact on the firing positions of the division. The boys, however, show their courage and ignoring the danger, they attacked the enemy's manpower and firepower. Until October 5, they continue to carry out combat operations near Vazgenashen.

When the situation in Hadrut was already bad, the division moved there, and the boys were fighting this time in the area of Togh village, in Fizuli, Juvarlu. On October 12, in Juvarlu, the first battery of the division, where Arthur was, came under heavy fire. With 19 friends he fought to the death. It was typical for Arthur to stay on the battlefield and fight. "He was a morally and spiritually mature person," says our interlocutor.

Months after the ceasefire, only 8 heroes were found, including the remains of Arthur, and the fate of the 12 fighters remained uncertain. The enemy transfers the relics of 12 heroes only in November 2021. Hero Arthur Asryan was posthumously awarded the Medal for Courage and the Order of the Battle Cross of the 2nd degree.