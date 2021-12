In the territory of the former hospital of the city of Martuni, the construction works of a new multi-apartment district are being carried out by "FERZIT" construction company.

December 17, 2021, 16:44 New apartment district being built in Martuni (Photos)

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: The director of the construction company Arthur Khachatryan told "Artsakhpress".

"We have already completed the construction process of the 5th floor of the first building, we are doing interior decoration works. "We have already completed the construction process of the 5th floor of the first building, we are doing interior decoration works.

''We will finish the construction of the first building in mid-March of 2022 and we will continue the construction of the second building.

4 new five-storey buildings with 116 apartments will be built. The buildings will be in line with modern standards.

We will also build playgrounds and a parking lot," said A. Khachatryan and added that the construction of a new apartment district is planned to be completed in 2023.