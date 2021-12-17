The United States supports the establishment of direct contacts between Armenia and Azerbaijan, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

December 17, 2021, 16:00 US welcomes recent meetings in Brussels between Armenian PM and Azerbaijani President – State Department

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The United States welcomes recent meetings in Brussels between Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Aliyev. We strongly support future direct engagement to bring peace to the region”, the Spokesperson said on Twitter.