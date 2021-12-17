Residential district being built in the administrative territory of Hovsepavan community

Construction works of new districts are being carried out in the administrative territory of the Hovsepavan community of Artsakh's Askeran region.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: Martha Danielyan, spokesperson of the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh, informed "Artsakhpress". Within the framework of the housing program for the residents displaced by the war, large-scale construction works are being carried out in the region of Askeran.

''One of the districts will have 77 private houses, of which 22 will have three and 55 will have four rooms.

The project is implemented with the financial support of the Government of the Republic of Artsakh and the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund.

The construction works of the district are carried out by" Livardshin "," A.L.P "," ROB-EL "and" ARMEN-88 "LLC companies," said M. Danielyan.