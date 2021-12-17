Azerbaijan jamming cellular communications in Artsakh

People in Artsakh are experiencing problems with mobile connections as a result of frequency jamming by Azerbaijan, Artsakh’s Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure said in a statement on Friday.

“We are taking measures to solve the issue through negotiations,” the Artsakh Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures said in a statement.