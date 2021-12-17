On 17 December President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received the delegation led by Chairman of the Investigative Committee of the Republic of Armenia Argishti Kyaramyan, the Presidential Office stated.

December 17, 2021, 12:52 Arayik Harutyunyan received Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia Argishti Kyaramyan

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: Issues related to the development and expansion of various areas of cooperation, exchange of experience between the relevant structures of Armenia and Artsakh, as well as training and professional development of the personnel were discussed during the meeting, attended by Chairman of the Investigative Committee of the Republic of Artsakh Igor Grigoryan.