The residents of the community of Mokhratagh of Artsakh's Martakert region have already returned to normal life.

December 17, 2021, 12:02 The houses destroyed during the war being renovated in Mokhratagh. There are about hundred houses in the vacant housing stock of the village. Community Leader

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community, Norayr Amiryan, told "Artsakhpress".

"The village has 321 residents. All the residents of the village have returned after the war.

Moreover, 5 displaced families have settled in the village. We have more than a hundred houses in the vacant housing stock, which we will gladly provide to our displaced compatriots. The school has 64 students. 7 of them are children of displaced families. The building conditions of the school are not good. There is a lack of classrooms. There is a kindergarten next to the school; 18 children attend the kindergarten. During the war, 5 houses in the village have been destroyed, which are now being renovated. The rural roads are in a deplorable condition. It is planned to start asphalting works next year.

St. Astvatsatsin Church built in 1883, is located in the village. The village is provided with electricity and water supply, but it is not gasified,”said the head of the community.

The community leader noted that during the recent war 3 of the fellow villagers died and 7 of them were wounded. Speaking about the employment of the villagers, the head of the community noted that they are mainly engaged in cattle breeding and agriculture.