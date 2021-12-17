193 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

193 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 343,350, the ministry of healthcare reports.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: 7069 COVID-19 tests were conducted on December 16.

510 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 327,539.

The death toll has risen to 7885.11 death cases have been registered in the past one day.

The number of active cases is 6437.