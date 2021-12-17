Artsakhpress

International

EU summit agrees to extend anti-Russian economic sanctions by 6 months

Leaders of the 27 EU member states unanimously agreed to extend economic sanctions against Russia by another six-month period, European Council President Charles Michel told reporters on Friday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: "EUCO leaders unanimously agreed to roll over economic sanctions against Russia," he said. "We call on Russia to keep its part of the bargain and proceed with Minsk implementation."

Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it is not a party to the conflict in Ukraine and only acts as a mediator, along with the OSCE, France and Germany.

A source in one European delegation told TASS Thursday on the sidelines of the summit that the sanctions will be extended by six months, until July 31.

According to the diplomat, in the upcoming weeks, the decision will be formalized and published in the Official EU Journal, entering into effect. The current restrictions were supposed to end on January 31.

In 2014, the EU imposed sanctions against Russia over the events in Ukraine and Crimea’s accession to Russia. The restrictions were expanded and prolonged repeatedly. The negotiations on the visa-free regime and the new basic agreement on cooperation were suspended; Russian officials were barred from entering the EU, and their assets were frozen. Besides, trade, financial and military restrictions were imposed as well. In response, Russia banned import of European food products.


     

Politics

Pashinyan, Aliyev agree to continue contacts

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev have agreed to continue the contacts.

Armenian PM, President of Cyprus meet in Brussels

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades within the framework of...

The Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan Met with US President Joe Biden's National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan

On December 15, The Secretary of the Security Council, Armen Grigoryan, met with US President Joe Biden's...

“We will never abandon the Armenians” – President Macron vows to seek solutions for lasting peace

French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed his support towards Armenians, expressing hope that the holiday...

Trilateral meeting between PM Pashinyan, Aliyev and Macron took place in Brussels

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a trilateral meeting with President of France Emmanuel Macron...

President Arayik Harutyunyan chaired the Security Council meeting

On 15 December President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting of the Security...

US welcomes statements by Armenia and Turkey on appointing special envoys for dialogue

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed his support to the processes aimed at normalizing...

Economy

Armenia plays big role in expansion of EAEU’s ties with third countries – Russian Ambassador

The relevance of the development of integration processes within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Union’s enlargement is more than obvious to all those who are familiar with the mutual relations between its member states and the regional developments, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin said during the 7th annual conference of the Eurasian Expert Club, commenting on the 7th anniversary of Armenia’s membership to the EAEU.

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Export from Armenia to EAEU states grows 27.8% in nine months

In 2021 Armenia registered stable growth rates in trade volumes with the countries of the Eurasian Economic...

Expanded-format session of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicks off in Yerevan

The expanded-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicked off in Yerevan.

Countries involved in Iran’s Persian Gulf-Black Sea transit corridor initiative close to approval of agreement- Embassy

The Persian Gulf-Black Sea international transportation corridor project, initiated by Iran, is gradually...

World oil prices still dropping

World oil prices are still falling Thursday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...

Construction of an apartment building on Stepanakert's Mamikonyan Street continues

Within the framework of the investment program, the construction works of a multifunctional building...

Society

New residential district being built in Nakhichevanik

"Support Our Heroes" Charitable NGO and the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) has signed a memorandum of understanding, according to which the Armenian Missionary Association of America will sponsor the construction of 6 out of 16 houses in the new district of Nakhichevanik community in Askeran region of the Artsakh Republic.

Artsakh is our wealth, which we must understand and appreciate. ''Teach for Armenia'' Teacher

Within the framework of ''Teach for Armenia'', Gigush Mkrtchyan from Ijevan teaches Mathematics and...

25 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 25 new coronavirus case on December 15.

180 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

180 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Russian peacekeepers delivered 10 tons of humanitarian cargo for children in Artsakh

The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent ensured security of the convoy carrying 10 tons...

Armenian professor at Sorbonne University gave an online lecture for the students of Artsakh State University

On December 15, Aram Martirosyan, Professor of Law History at the Department of the Eastern Christian...

COVID-19: Omicron variant not detected in Armenia

The Omicron coronavirus variant has not been detected in Armenia as of December 15.

Military

1 Armenian soldier dead, several wounded in latest Azeri attack

One Armenian serviceman was killed in action and several others were wounded in the latest Azerbaijani attack, the Ministry of Defense said.

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan attacked in eastern direction of border

Azerbaijani military units attacked an Armenian Armed Forces position in the eastern direction of the...

Russian peacekeepers to complete “duty” of returning Armenian POWs from Azeri captivity – Lt. Gen. Rustam Muradov

The Deputy Commander of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces Lieutenant general...

Azerbaijani forces again open fire at Armenian military positions

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire in the late evening of December 8 at Armenian military positions...

CSTO foreign ministers adopt joint statement on fight against terrorism

The CSTO member states are deeply concerned about the terror attacks in the CSTO space and outside its...

Soldier killed in Artsakh

At around 9:20pm on Sunday, Artsakh Defense Army conscript Gor Martirosyan (born in 2002) received a...

Russian peacekeepers practiced actions with use of BTR-82A at observation post in Artsakh

As part of a planned combat training session, Russian peacekeepers conducted a training session to prevent...

Russian frigate successfully hits target with Tsirkon hypersonic missile from White Sea
Stepanakert State Dramatic Theater today. Problems and programs presented by the director
European Union preparing full set of sanctions against Russia, says foreign policy chief
Zelensky says would use Nord Stream 2 situation to meet with Putin
Analytical

Analysis: The more things change in Armenia, the more they stay the same

The title is derived from a French expression which I have used to describe the situation in Armenia.

U.S. mayors rescind false proclamations they had issued at Azerbaijan’s urging

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

Interview

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Photos

The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of the main building of Artsakh State University being completed
The construction of the main building of Artsakh State University being completed
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
Videos

Culture

Stepanakert State Dramatic Theater today. Problems and programs presented by the director

The inclusion of a country that has adopted a policy of cultural vandalism in the international structure dealing with the protection of cultural values causes concerns and distrust. Artsakh Minister of Education and Science

The bust of Hovhannes Aivazovsky erected in the capital

"The Reborn". Artsakh film director will tell the world about the 44-day Artsakh war with a new film

Sport

Olympic Games to end if politics get involved — IOC President

Aronian wins Tata Steel India blitz title

Artsakh athletes return from the European Traditional Karate Championship with a victory

New sports ground opened in Stepanakert

Diaspora

First mass in nearly 100 years served at Armenian Catholic Church in Turkey’s Diyarbakir

Armenia to have commissioners for Diaspora affairs abroad on voluntary basis

Los Angeles City Hall lit up in Armenian flag colors in commemoration of Artsakh war victims

$1 million to Lebanese Armenian Community

International

EU summit agrees to extend anti-Russian economic sanctions by 6 months

Russian frigate successfully hits target with Tsirkon hypersonic missile from White Sea

European Union preparing full set of sanctions against Russia, says foreign policy chief

Zelensky says would use Nord Stream 2 situation to meet with Putin

