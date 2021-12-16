Stepanakert State Dramatic Theater after Vahram Papazyan faces a number of problems in the post-war period, but these do not prevent the cultural center from continuing its activities.

December 16, 2021, 15:59 Stepanakert State Dramatic Theater today. Problems and programs presented by the director

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: The director of the Stepanakert State Drama Theater Armen Harutyunyan told "Artsakhpress".

"In the post-war period, the theater faces two problems. The first is the recruitment of actors, as after the war our main actors moved to the Republic of Armenia or the Russian Federation. We are solving the issue; we are trying to attract new actors, as we have talented young people who have expressed willingness to work with us.

The biggest problem now is the lack of material resources. We do not have funding for new performances, but we try to operate at our own expenses, as much as possible.

Our interlocutor informed that in the current year, the Stepanakert Theater performed in Yerevan, Hrazdan, Artashat, Gyumri, Vanadzor, and within the framework of the "Lori" festival in Stepanavan and Tashir.

"As the New Year is approaching, we plan to organize an event for schoolchildren and distribute gifts to children. However, there are some difficulties in terms of the sponsorship. If there are people who want to give our children a holiday, we will only be happy," he said.

Speaking about the future activities of the theater, the director said that in 2022, the 90th anniversary of the dramatic theatre will be celebrated, and an event will be organized on that occasion.

''The past path of the theater will be presented at the event. Small excerpts from different performances will be shown. We plan to implement a very interesting and beautiful program,'' he said.

The director named the building conditions as the main problem of the theatre. "The stage of the theater is very small, but we adapt it to the performances. We have solved the sound and light problems at our expenses. We have bought a generator and a projector. We try to get everything with the proceeds from the sale of tickets, to fill the gap, to keep the theater alive, each of us in turn contributing to the activities, which have been going on for years," said Armen Harutyunyan.