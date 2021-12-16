Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said he wants to use the situation around the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in order to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Tass informs.

December 16, 2021, 14:22 Zelensky says would use Nord Stream 2 situation to meet with Putin

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: "I would have used such instrument to organize a meeting with the Russian President, where we could have made some progress in the implementation of the Minsk [Agreements], or to end the [Donbass] conflict. But that is his right. I’m not certain he will hear me," Zelensky said during a briefing in Brussels.

Zelensky also noted he advocates various formats of talks on settlement in Donbass.

"We advocate holding talks in several formats. We reaffirm our readiness for the Normandy Four format. We spoke about it with the President of the French Republic; I also had a meeting with the Chancellor of Germany. And the three of us talked," he said in an interview Wednesday.