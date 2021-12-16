New residential district being built in Nakhichevanik

"Support Our Heroes" Charitable NGO and the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) has signed a memorandum of understanding, according to which the Armenian Missionary Association of America will sponsor the construction of 6 out of 16 houses in the new district of Nakhichevanik community in Askeran region of the Artsakh Republic.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: Vigen Arabyan, President of the ''Support Our Heroes" charity organization, told "Artsakhpress".

''Support Our Heroes" NGO has initiated the construction of a new district of Nakhichevanik in January 2021. The Artsakh government donated 3 hectares of land to the organization. The organization has already completed all the land survey works and developed projects and the estimate for 16 own residential houses (new district) as well as the district infrastructures and the public park.

From the beginning of 2022, the "Support Our Heroes" Charity NGO plans to organize numerous fundraisers for the construction project of the new district of Nakhichevanik. At the same time, based on the application of the organization, the program has beenrecognized as charitable by the rmenian Government,'' said Vigen Arabyan.

According to our interlocutor, participation in this program is a part of the mission to restore Artsakh and resettle it. Immediately after the war, the AMAA has again started not only to provide first aid, but also to help rebuild the destroyed. To date, it has renovated 17 houses in Artsakh, in the cities of Stepanakert and Martuni.