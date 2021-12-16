Within the framework of ''Teach for Armenia'', Gigush Mkrtchyan from Ijevan teaches Mathematics and Informatics at Martuni's Secondary School N1 after Nelson Stepanyan.

December 16, 2021, 12:55 Artsakh is our wealth, which we must understand and appreciate. ''Teach for Armenia'' Teacher

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: As ''Artsakhpress'' informs, Gigush Mkrtchyan noted that the "Teach for Armenia" program is a good opportunity to register professional growth and gain work experience.

"I have wanted to come to Artsakh for a long time, especially after the war. During these two years I will try to pass on my knowledge and skills to my students, as this is an opportunity to give them what I haven't received during my school years. That is why they are witnessing new teaching methods.

Artsakh is our historical homeland and love. I came here to change something, instead of complaining, to have my contribution to the restoration and development of Artsakh. Artsakh is our wealth, which we must understand and appreciate," said Gigush Mkrtchyan.