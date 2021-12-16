180 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

180 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 343,157, the ministry of healthcare reports.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: 7571 COVID-19 tests were conducted on December 15.

470 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 327,029.

The death toll has risen to 7874. 18 death cases have been registered in the past one day.

The number of active cases is 6767.