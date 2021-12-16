Artsakhpress

180 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

180 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 343,157, the ministry of healthcare reports.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS:  7571 COVID-19 tests were conducted on December 15.

470 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 327,029.

The death toll has risen to 7874. 18 death cases have been registered in the past one day.

The number of active cases is 6767.


     

The Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan Met with US President Joe Biden's National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan

On December 15, The Secretary of the Security Council, Armen Grigoryan, met with US President Joe Biden's National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan.

“We will never abandon the Armenians” – President Macron vows to seek solutions for lasting peace

French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed his support towards Armenians, expressing hope that the holiday...

Trilateral meeting between PM Pashinyan, Aliyev and Macron took place in Brussels

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a trilateral meeting with President of France Emmanuel Macron...

President Arayik Harutyunyan chaired the Security Council meeting

On 15 December President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting of the Security...

US welcomes statements by Armenia and Turkey on appointing special envoys for dialogue

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed his support to the processes aimed at normalizing...

Artsakh FM: Azerbaijan's ‘corridor for corridor’ approach is fraught with serious challenges for Russia, Europe

Azerbaijan's "corridor for corridor" approach is fraught with serious challenges for Russia and Europe,...

Pashinyan, Aliyev discuss possible steps aimed at establishing mutual trust

The trilateral meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President of the European Council...

Armenia plays big role in expansion of EAEU’s ties with third countries – Russian Ambassador

The relevance of the development of integration processes within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Union’s enlargement is more than obvious to all those who are familiar with the mutual relations between its member states and the regional developments, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin said during the 7th annual conference of the Eurasian Expert Club, commenting on the 7th anniversary of Armenia’s membership to the EAEU.

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Export from Armenia to EAEU states grows 27.8% in nine months

In 2021 Armenia registered stable growth rates in trade volumes with the countries of the Eurasian Economic...

Expanded-format session of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicks off in Yerevan

The expanded-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicked off in Yerevan.

Countries involved in Iran’s Persian Gulf-Black Sea transit corridor initiative close to approval of agreement- Embassy

The Persian Gulf-Black Sea international transportation corridor project, initiated by Iran, is gradually...

World oil prices still dropping

World oil prices are still falling Thursday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...

Construction of an apartment building on Stepanakert's Mamikonyan Street continues

Within the framework of the investment program, the construction works of a multifunctional building...

Russian peacekeepers delivered 10 tons of humanitarian cargo for children in Artsakh

The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent ensured security of the convoy carrying 10 tons...

Armenian professor at Sorbonne University gave an online lecture for the students of Artsakh State University

On December 15, Aram Martirosyan, Professor of Law History at the Department of the Eastern Christian...

COVID-19: Omicron variant not detected in Armenia

The Omicron coronavirus variant has not been detected in Armenia as of December 15.

"No difficulty can prevent us from living in our homeland." Head of the Kichan community

The Kichan community of Artsakh's Martakert region has 178 residents.

Today's generation armed with stable knowledge is the guarantor of our future victories

Within the framework of the "Teach for Armenia" program, English teacher Anna Arsenyan teaches at the...

COVID-19: Portugal to donate 400 thousand doses of Pfizer vaccine to Armenia

Armenia will be provided with a new batch of vaccine against COVID-19 on the sidelines of the vaccine...

1 Armenian soldier dead, several wounded in latest Azeri attack

One Armenian serviceman was killed in action and several others were wounded in the latest Azerbaijani attack, the Ministry of Defense said.

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan attacked in eastern direction of border

Azerbaijani military units attacked an Armenian Armed Forces position in the eastern direction of the...

Russian peacekeepers to complete “duty” of returning Armenian POWs from Azeri captivity – Lt. Gen. Rustam Muradov

The Deputy Commander of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces Lieutenant general...

Azerbaijani forces again open fire at Armenian military positions

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire in the late evening of December 8 at Armenian military positions...

CSTO foreign ministers adopt joint statement on fight against terrorism

The CSTO member states are deeply concerned about the terror attacks in the CSTO space and outside its...

Soldier killed in Artsakh

At around 9:20pm on Sunday, Artsakh Defense Army conscript Gor Martirosyan (born in 2002) received a...

Russian peacekeepers practiced actions with use of BTR-82A at observation post in Artsakh

As part of a planned combat training session, Russian peacekeepers conducted a training session to prevent...

Analysis: The more things change in Armenia, the more they stay the same

The title is derived from a French expression which I have used to describe the situation in Armenia.

U.S. mayors rescind false proclamations they had issued at Azerbaijan’s urging

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of the main building of Artsakh State University being completed
The construction of the main building of Artsakh State University being completed
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
The inclusion of a country that has adopted a policy of cultural vandalism in the international structure dealing with the protection of cultural values causes concerns and distrust. Artsakh Minister of Education and Science

The bust of Hovhannes Aivazovsky erected in the capital

"The Reborn". Artsakh film director will tell the world about the 44-day Artsakh war with a new film

Armenian, French culture ministers discuss cooperation in preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage

Olympic Games to end if politics get involved — IOC President

Aronian wins Tata Steel India blitz title

Artsakh athletes return from the European Traditional Karate Championship with a victory

New sports ground opened in Stepanakert

First mass in nearly 100 years served at Armenian Catholic Church in Turkey’s Diyarbakir

Armenia to have commissioners for Diaspora affairs abroad on voluntary basis

Los Angeles City Hall lit up in Armenian flag colors in commemoration of Artsakh war victims

$1 million to Lebanese Armenian Community

Australia, South Korea sign historic defense agreement

Putin tells Johnson about Kiev’s policy of aggravating situation in Donbass

German top diplomat says Nord Stream 2 certification halted for non-compliance with EU

Iran puts 20 US citizens on sanctions list for human rights violations

