The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent ensured security of the convoy carrying 10 tons of humanitarian cargo from Yerevan to Stepanakert.

December 16, 2021, 11:13 Russian peacekeepers delivered 10 tons of humanitarian cargo for children in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: The humanitarian cargo from benefactor organizations was delivered by Russian Ministry of Defence transport aviation from Moscow. The cargo includes warm clothes and blankets, candy sets, toys, board and brain games and is ment for the kids from low-income and large families of Nagorno-Karabakh settlements, the Russian Defense Ministry reports.

Russian peacekeepers regularly conduct the work with local population on collecting the information about those most in need of assistance, work with benefactor organizations and transition of the required humanitarian goods to the children's educational institutions and families of Nagorno-Karabakh.

After analyzing the data the specialists of the humanitarian response center of the Russian peacekeeping contingent will organize the humanitarian actions in the remote areas next to the demarcation line in Nagorno-Karabakh during the festive season.