Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades within the framework of the Eastern Partnership Summit, the PM’s Office reports.

December 16, 2021, 10:32 Armenian PM, President of Cyprus meet in Brussels

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: The interlocutors discussed a range of issues related to the further development of cooperation between Armenia and Cyprus in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres. The sides attached importance to the partnership between the two Governments aimed at promoting mutually beneficial projects. The results of the Eastern Partnership summit were touched upon.

Nikol Pashinyan and Nicos Anastasiades exchanged views on the developments in the South Caucasus. The readiness to face the challenges jointly, the need for close, effective cooperation for solving problems was emphasized.