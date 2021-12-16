On December 15, The Secretary of the Security Council, Armen Grigoryan, met with US President Joe Biden's National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: At the beginning of the meeting, the parties conveyed the greetings of the leaders of their countries, Prime Minister Pashinyan and President Biden.



At the meeting, a wide range of issues related to the security environment in the region and around the Republic of Armenia was discussed. In this context, the possibilities of regional economic cooperation were also discussed, which will create additional security guarantees for long-term stability and peace.

The parties noted the achievements of Armenia’s democratic reforms, which have a unique role in the Armenian-American bilateral relations. In this regard, Grigoryan thanked Sullivan for inviting Armenia to the Summit for Democracy, which is a factual record of those successes.

And at the end of the meeting, Armen Grigoryan invited Jake Sullivan to visit Armenia.