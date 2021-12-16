Armenian professor at Sorbonne University gave an online lecture for the students of Artsakh State University

On December 15, Aram Martirosyan, Professor of Law History at the Department of the Eastern Christian Rights and Institutions at the Sorbonne University in Paris, Director of the Department of Religious Studies at EPHE, for Artsakh State University students, gave an online lecture entitled "Political-Religious Issues of Armenian Canon Law; From History to Our Days. "

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" reports, the lecture consisted of two parts. In the first part, the professor spoke about the Armenian religious development in the 7th century.

"In the 7th century, the Armenian Church rejected the Council of Chalcedon in 451, did not accept Chalcedonism. At that time the church was divided into different currents. In addition to the apostolic rules, there were many other rules. Our faith was both apostolic and orthodox. Many students who study law consider it a goal, but law is not a goal, but another way to achieve the goal," said Aram Martirosyan.

During the lecture, the professor spoke about the significant role of Hovhannes Odznetsi and Nerses Shnorhali in the Armenian religious life, considering them saints of the religious life. In the second part of the lecture, the speaker touched upon the political issues.

"Today Artsakh and Armenia are in a struggle. The separation of these two countries can be considered a betrayal. Artsakh is a part of Armenia. The 44-day war was cruel for Armenians. The enemy's goal is to destroy Armenia. To combat all of this, we must preserve our language, our culture, our religion, and, ultimately, our Christian identity. This war was a religious war. We must make Artsakh a powerful country and bring back our lands. Let's fight and live strong," he said.

At the end of the lecture, the professor answered the students' questions.