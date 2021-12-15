President Arayik Harutyunyan chaired the Security Council meeting

December 15, 2021 15:43

Armenia plays big role in expansion of EAEU’s ties with third countries – Russian Ambassador

The relevance of the development of integration processes within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Union’s enlargement is more than obvious to all those who are familiar with the mutual relations between its member states and the regional developments, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin said during the 7th annual conference of the Eurasian Expert Club, commenting on the 7th anniversary of Armenia’s membership to the EAEU.