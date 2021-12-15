President Arayik Harutyunyan chaired the Security Council meeting

On 15 December President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting of the Security Council.
On 15 December President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting of the Security Council.
On 15 December President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting of the Security Council.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed his support to the processes aimed at normalizing...
Azerbaijan's "corridor for corridor" approach is fraught with serious challenges for Russia and Europe,...
The trilateral meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President of the European Council...
The agreement on reopening railway was reaffirmed during the trilateral meeting between Armenian Prime...
The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, hosted the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan,...
On December 14 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received representatives of the Artsakh...
The relevance of the development of integration processes within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Union’s enlargement is more than obvious to all those who are familiar with the mutual relations between its member states and the regional developments, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin said during the 7th annual conference of the Eurasian Expert Club, commenting on the 7th anniversary of Armenia’s membership to the EAEU.
World oil prices are going up Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
In 2021 Armenia registered stable growth rates in trade volumes with the countries of the Eurasian Economic...
The expanded-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicked off in Yerevan.
The Persian Gulf-Black Sea international transportation corridor project, initiated by Iran, is gradually...
World oil prices are still falling Thursday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...
Within the framework of the investment program, the construction works of a multifunctional building...
The Omicron coronavirus variant has not been detected in Armenia as of December 15.
The Kichan community of Artsakh's Martakert region has 178 residents.
Within the framework of the "Teach for Armenia" program, English teacher Anna Arsenyan teaches at the...
Armenia will be provided with a new batch of vaccine against COVID-19 on the sidelines of the vaccine...
During the 44 –Day Artsakh War many heroes died for the defense of the homeland. 36-year-old Mkhitar...
On December 14, a press conference was held in Stepanakert Mesrop Mashtots University dedicated to the...
Artsakh confirmed 53 new coronavirus case on December 13.
One Armenian serviceman was killed in action and several others were wounded in the latest Azerbaijani attack, the Ministry of Defense said.
Azerbaijani military units attacked an Armenian Armed Forces position in the eastern direction of the...
The Deputy Commander of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces Lieutenant general...
The Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire in the late evening of December 8 at Armenian military positions...
The CSTO member states are deeply concerned about the terror attacks in the CSTO space and outside its...
At around 9:20pm on Sunday, Artsakh Defense Army conscript Gor Martirosyan (born in 2002) received a...
As part of a planned combat training session, Russian peacekeepers conducted a training session to prevent...
The title is derived from a French expression which I have used to describe the situation in Armenia.
France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...
month
week
day