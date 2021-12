US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed his support to the processes aimed at normalizing the relations between Armenia and Turkey.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We welcome and strongly support statements by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and MFA of Armenia on appointing Special Envoys to discuss the process of normalization”, he said on Twitter.