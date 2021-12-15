Within the framework of the "Teach for Armenia" program, English teacher Anna Arsenyan teaches at the secondary school of Kaghartsi in the Martuni region of the Artsakh Republic.

December 15, 2021, 12:15 Today's generation armed with stable knowledge is the guarantor of our future victories. ''Teach for Armenia'' Teacher

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", A. Arsenyan said that the teacher's work motivates, inspires and makes her happy.

"It has been three years since I joined the" Teach for Armenia "big family. My main motivation for joining the program was to live and work in Artsakh. When I visited Artsakh for the first time three years ago, I felt the magical power of Artsakh. One day was enough for me to realize that I want to live, work here, do my utmost to revive and develop it.

Now more than ever, Artsakh needs our support. As a teacher, I consider it my sacred duty to be here where there is a need for a teacher, as all children have the right to receive quality and equal education, regardless of their location or social status. I think education should be accessible to everyone," said A. Arsenyan.

"Teach for Armenia" teaches students how to make a difference in their communities, how to assess, understand the needs of their community, write programs on their own, present and implement them. In order to revive the educational system of Artsakh, we need the daily and dedicated work, strength and readiness of each of us to face any challenge. We should realize that today's generation armed with stable knowledge is the guarantor of our future victories and achievments. Armenia is my home, my homeland, and Artsakh is my heart,'' she said.