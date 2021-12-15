Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Society

Today's generation armed with stable knowledge is the guarantor of our future victories. ''Teach for Armenia'' Teacher

Within the framework of the "Teach for Armenia" program, English teacher Anna Arsenyan teaches at the secondary school of Kaghartsi in the Martuni region of the Artsakh Republic.

Today's generation armed with stable knowledge is the guarantor of our future victories. ''Teach for Armenia'' Teacher

Today's generation armed with stable knowledge is the guarantor of our future victories. ''Teach for Armenia'' Teacher

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", A. Arsenyan said that the teacher's work motivates, inspires and makes her happy.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէԲնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ"It has been three years since I joined the" Teach for Armenia "big family. My main motivation for joining the program was to live and work in Artsakh. When I visited Artsakh for the first time three years ago, I felt the magical power of Artsakh. One day was enough for me to realize that I want to live, work here, do my utmost to revive and develop it.

Now more than ever, Artsakh needs our support. As a teacher, I consider it my sacred duty to be here where there is a need for a teacher, as all children have the right to receive quality and equal education, regardless of their location or social status. I think education should be accessible to everyone," said A. Arsenyan.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէԲնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ"Teach for Armenia" teaches students how to make a difference in their communities, how to assess, understand the needs of their community, write programs on their own, present and implement them. In order to revive the educational system of Artsakh, we need the daily and dedicated work, strength and readiness of each of us to face any challenge. We should realize that today's generation armed with stable knowledge is  the guarantor of our future victories and achievments. Armenia is my home, my homeland, and Artsakh is my heart,'' she said.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէԲնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ


     

Politics

Artsakh FM: Azerbaijan's ‘corridor for corridor’ approach is fraught with serious challenges for Russia, Europe

Azerbaijan's "corridor for corridor" approach is fraught with serious challenges for Russia and Europe, and it is unacceptable for the Artsakh Republic.

All news from section

Pashinyan, Aliyev discuss possible steps aimed at establishing mutual trust

The trilateral meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President of the European Council...

PM Pashinyan, Aliyev reaffirm opening railway

The agreement on reopening railway was reaffirmed during the trilateral meeting between Armenian Prime...

Statement of President Charles Michel following the trilateral meeting with President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, hosted the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan,...

President Harutyunyan received Artsakh Football League member clubs representatives

On December 14 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received representatives of the Artsakh...

Armenian President, EU Ambassador discuss regional security

President Armen Sarkissian held a meeting today with Head of the European Union’s Delegation in Armenia,...

Armenia PM heads for Brussels on working visit

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Tuesday left for Brussels on a two-day working visit.

Economy

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

All news from section

Export from Armenia to EAEU states grows 27.8% in nine months

In 2021 Armenia registered stable growth rates in trade volumes with the countries of the Eurasian Economic...

Expanded-format session of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicks off in Yerevan

The expanded-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicked off in Yerevan.

Countries involved in Iran’s Persian Gulf-Black Sea transit corridor initiative close to approval of agreement- Embassy

The Persian Gulf-Black Sea international transportation corridor project, initiated by Iran, is gradually...

World oil prices still dropping

World oil prices are still falling Thursday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...

Construction of an apartment building on Stepanakert's Mamikonyan Street continues

Within the framework of the investment program, the construction works of a multifunctional building...

The preconditions for the development of greenhouses in Artsakh are promising. Responsible

As a result of the war, greenhouses in Artsakh decreased by about 1.5 hectares.

Society

Today's generation armed with stable knowledge is the guarantor of our future victories

Within the framework of the "Teach for Armenia" program, English teacher Anna Arsenyan teaches at the secondary school of Kaghartsi in the Martuni region of the Artsakh Republic.

All news from section

COVID-19: Portugal to donate 400 thousand doses of Pfizer vaccine to Armenia

Armenia will be provided with a new batch of vaccine against COVID-19 on the sidelines of the vaccine...

Devotion is immortality...Mkhitar Asryan

During the 44 –Day Artsakh War many heroes died for the defense of the homeland. 36-year-old Mkhitar...

"Azerbaijan is the enemy of civilization." A new series presenting the historical and cultural heritage of Artsakh published

On December 14, a press conference was held in Stepanakert Mesrop Mashtots University dedicated to the...

35 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 53 new coronavirus case on December 13.

Hobby as a family business. Made in Artsakh

Mary Petrosyan makes handicrafts and this hobby is gradually turning into a small family business.

"The road to our village". A community impact project will be implemented in Mokhratagh

Within the framework of ''Teach for Armenia'' program, Taron Poghosyan teaches the subject "Pre-service...

Military

1 Armenian soldier dead, several wounded in latest Azeri attack

One Armenian serviceman was killed in action and several others were wounded in the latest Azerbaijani attack, the Ministry of Defense said.

All news from section

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan attacked in eastern direction of border

Azerbaijani military units attacked an Armenian Armed Forces position in the eastern direction of the...

Russian peacekeepers to complete “duty” of returning Armenian POWs from Azeri captivity – Lt. Gen. Rustam Muradov

The Deputy Commander of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces Lieutenant general...

Azerbaijani forces again open fire at Armenian military positions

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire in the late evening of December 8 at Armenian military positions...

CSTO foreign ministers adopt joint statement on fight against terrorism

The CSTO member states are deeply concerned about the terror attacks in the CSTO space and outside its...

Soldier killed in Artsakh

At around 9:20pm on Sunday, Artsakh Defense Army conscript Gor Martirosyan (born in 2002) received a...

Russian peacekeepers practiced actions with use of BTR-82A at observation post in Artsakh

As part of a planned combat training session, Russian peacekeepers conducted a training session to prevent...

Today's generation armed with stable knowledge is the guarantor of our future victories. ''Teach for Armenia'' Teacher
Artsakh FM: Azerbaijan's ‘corridor for corridor’ approach is fraught with serious challenges for Russia, Europe
Pashinyan, Aliyev discuss possible steps aimed at establishing mutual trust
PM Pashinyan, Aliyev reaffirm opening railway
Statement of President Charles Michel following the trilateral meeting with President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
more news

Analytical

Analysis: The more things change in Armenia, the more they stay the same

The title is derived from a French expression which I have used to describe the situation in Armenia.

U.S. mayors rescind false proclamations they had issued at Azerbaijan’s urging

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

All news from section

Interview

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

All news from section

Photos

The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of the main building of Artsakh State University being completed
The construction of the main building of Artsakh State University being completed
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

The inclusion of a country that has adopted a policy of cultural vandalism in the international structure dealing with the protection of cultural values causes concerns and distrust. Artsakh Minister of Education and Science

All news from section

The bust of Hovhannes Aivazovsky erected in the capital

"The Reborn". Artsakh film director will tell the world about the 44-day Artsakh war with a new film

Armenian, French culture ministers discuss cooperation in preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage

Sport

Olympic Games to end if politics get involved — IOC President

All news from section

Aronian wins Tata Steel India blitz title

Artsakh athletes return from the European Traditional Karate Championship with a victory

New sports ground opened in Stepanakert

Diaspora

First mass in nearly 100 years served at Armenian Catholic Church in Turkey’s Diyarbakir

All news from section

Armenia to have commissioners for Diaspora affairs abroad on voluntary basis

Los Angeles City Hall lit up in Armenian flag colors in commemoration of Artsakh war victims

$1 million to Lebanese Armenian Community

International

Australia, South Korea sign historic defense agreement

All news from section

Putin tells Johnson about Kiev’s policy of aggravating situation in Donbass

German top diplomat says Nord Stream 2 certification halted for non-compliance with EU

Iran puts 20 US citizens on sanctions list for human rights violations

Most Read

month

week

day

Search