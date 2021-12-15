Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

Statement of President Charles Michel following the trilateral meeting with President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, hosted the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, for a discussion on the evolving situation in the South Caucasus region and ways forward regarding EU relations with both countries.

Statement of President Charles Michel following the trilateral meeting with President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

Statement of President Charles Michel following the trilateral meeting with President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: President Michel assured both leaders of the EU’s commitment to work closely with Armenia and Azerbaijan in overcoming conflict, creating cooperation and an atmosphere of trust, with a view to sustainable peace in the region ultimately underpinned by a comprehensive peace agreement. The common aim of all three leaders is to build a South Caucasus that is secure, stable and prosperous for the benefit of all people living in the region.
Prime Minister Pashinyan and President Aliyev reconfirmed that key commitments undertaken in the framework of the two trilateral statements of 9 November 2020 and 11 January 2021 would be honoured and that understandings reached in Sochi on 26 November 2021 should be built upon.  President Michel commended steps taken by both leaders to ensure the de-escalation of tensions following recent armed clashes along the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan. In particular, the successful establishment of a direct communication link between the Ministers of Defence of both countries, facilitated by President Michel, was acknowledged. This mechanism can serve to prevent future incidents and make a positive impact by helping de-escalate tensions on the ground. 
President Michel stressed that resolving key humanitarian issues is of crucial importance. He welcomed the recent release of ten Armenian detainees by Azerbaijan and the handover of all remaining mine-maps by Armenia. He called for the full and speedy resolution of all outstanding humanitarian issues, such as the release of further detainees and addressing the fate of missing persons, while recognising that humanitarian gestures by both sides also promote confidence and help create an environment conducive to progress towards peace and reconciliation. The EU will continue to support humanitarian de-mining efforts, including by providing expert advice, and assistance to conflict-affected populations, rehabilitation and reconstruction. The EU will also continue to support confidence building measures between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
The leaders discussed key existing and prospective trade and economic partnerships between the EU and both countries.  They also discussed the EU’s intention to launch an economic advisory platform to build confidence, contribute to peaceful coexistence and build up economic cooperation in the region.
President Aliyev and Prime Minister Pashinyan agreed that in the context of the planned launch of negotiations on the delimitation and demarcation of the state border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, further tangible steps will need to be taken to reduce tensions on the ground to ensure a conducive atmosphere for the talks. President Michel called on both Yerevan and Baku to actively engage in good faith and to work towards de-escalation. He stressed that ensuring the appropriate distancing of forces is an essential element of incident prevention. The EU will make available an expert mission/consultative group to support the border delimitation and demarcation issues by providing technical assistance to both countries.
President Michel also emphasised the importance of restoring communications infrastructure between Armenia and Azerbaijan in particular and the South Caucasus more broadly, while fully respecting the sovereignty of all countries. It was agreed to proceed with the restoration of railway lines, with appropriate arrangements for border and customs controls, based on the principle of reciprocity. The EU is ready to support the development of connectivity links, in line with its Economic and Investment Plan. The proposed economic advisory platform can also support this process.
The leaders agreed to follow-up on outcomes of their meeting and to stay engaged.

     

Politics

Pashinyan, Aliyev discuss possible steps aimed at establishing mutual trust

The trilateral meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President of the European Council Charles Michel and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was held in Brussels on December 14, the Armenian PM’s Office reports.

All news from section

PM Pashinyan, Aliyev reaffirm opening railway

The agreement on reopening railway was reaffirmed during the trilateral meeting between Armenian Prime...

Statement of President Charles Michel following the trilateral meeting with President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, hosted the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan,...

President Harutyunyan received Artsakh Football League member clubs representatives

On December 14 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received representatives of the Artsakh...

Armenian President, EU Ambassador discuss regional security

President Armen Sarkissian held a meeting today with Head of the European Union’s Delegation in Armenia,...

Armenia PM heads for Brussels on working visit

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Tuesday left for Brussels on a two-day working visit.

Armenia and Turkey to appoint “special envoys”

Just like before, Armenia is now also ready for the process aimed at the normalization of relations with...

Economy

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

All news from section

Export from Armenia to EAEU states grows 27.8% in nine months

In 2021 Armenia registered stable growth rates in trade volumes with the countries of the Eurasian Economic...

Expanded-format session of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicks off in Yerevan

The expanded-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicked off in Yerevan.

Countries involved in Iran’s Persian Gulf-Black Sea transit corridor initiative close to approval of agreement- Embassy

The Persian Gulf-Black Sea international transportation corridor project, initiated by Iran, is gradually...

World oil prices still dropping

World oil prices are still falling Thursday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...

Construction of an apartment building on Stepanakert's Mamikonyan Street continues

Within the framework of the investment program, the construction works of a multifunctional building...

The preconditions for the development of greenhouses in Artsakh are promising. Responsible

As a result of the war, greenhouses in Artsakh decreased by about 1.5 hectares.

Society

COVID-19: Portugal to donate 400 thousand doses of Pfizer vaccine to Armenia

Armenia will be provided with a new batch of vaccine against COVID-19 on the sidelines of the vaccine delivery process to the countries of the Eastern Partnership, the European Commission said, presenting the statement by Olivér Várhelyi, the Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement.

All news from section

Devotion is immortality...Mkhitar Asryan

During the 44 –Day Artsakh War many heroes died for the defense of the homeland. 36-year-old Mkhitar...

"Azerbaijan is the enemy of civilization." A new series presenting the historical and cultural heritage of Artsakh published

On December 14, a press conference was held in Stepanakert Mesrop Mashtots University dedicated to the...

35 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 53 new coronavirus case on December 13.

Hobby as a family business. Made in Artsakh

Mary Petrosyan makes handicrafts and this hobby is gradually turning into a small family business.

"The road to our village". A community impact project will be implemented in Mokhratagh

Within the framework of ''Teach for Armenia'' program, Taron Poghosyan teaches the subject "Pre-service...

Russian peacekeepers provide qualified medical care to people in remote Artsakh settlement

Military doctors of the Russian peacekeeping contingent conducted humanitarian and medical raid to the...

Military

1 Armenian soldier dead, several wounded in latest Azeri attack

One Armenian serviceman was killed in action and several others were wounded in the latest Azerbaijani attack, the Ministry of Defense said.

All news from section

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan attacked in eastern direction of border

Azerbaijani military units attacked an Armenian Armed Forces position in the eastern direction of the...

Russian peacekeepers to complete “duty” of returning Armenian POWs from Azeri captivity – Lt. Gen. Rustam Muradov

The Deputy Commander of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces Lieutenant general...

Azerbaijani forces again open fire at Armenian military positions

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire in the late evening of December 8 at Armenian military positions...

CSTO foreign ministers adopt joint statement on fight against terrorism

The CSTO member states are deeply concerned about the terror attacks in the CSTO space and outside its...

Soldier killed in Artsakh

At around 9:20pm on Sunday, Artsakh Defense Army conscript Gor Martirosyan (born in 2002) received a...

Russian peacekeepers practiced actions with use of BTR-82A at observation post in Artsakh

As part of a planned combat training session, Russian peacekeepers conducted a training session to prevent...

Pashinyan, Aliyev discuss possible steps aimed at establishing mutual trust
PM Pashinyan, Aliyev reaffirm opening railway
Statement of President Charles Michel following the trilateral meeting with President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
COVID-19: Portugal to donate 400 thousand doses of Pfizer vaccine to Armenia
President Harutyunyan received Artsakh Football League member clubs representatives
more news

Analytical

Analysis: The more things change in Armenia, the more they stay the same

The title is derived from a French expression which I have used to describe the situation in Armenia.

U.S. mayors rescind false proclamations they had issued at Azerbaijan’s urging

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

All news from section

Interview

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

All news from section

Photos

The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of the main building of Artsakh State University being completed
The construction of the main building of Artsakh State University being completed
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

The inclusion of a country that has adopted a policy of cultural vandalism in the international structure dealing with the protection of cultural values causes concerns and distrust. Artsakh Minister of Education and Science

All news from section

The bust of Hovhannes Aivazovsky erected in the capital

"The Reborn". Artsakh film director will tell the world about the 44-day Artsakh war with a new film

Armenian, French culture ministers discuss cooperation in preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage

Sport

Olympic Games to end if politics get involved — IOC President

All news from section

Aronian wins Tata Steel India blitz title

Artsakh athletes return from the European Traditional Karate Championship with a victory

New sports ground opened in Stepanakert

Diaspora

First mass in nearly 100 years served at Armenian Catholic Church in Turkey’s Diyarbakir

All news from section

Armenia to have commissioners for Diaspora affairs abroad on voluntary basis

Los Angeles City Hall lit up in Armenian flag colors in commemoration of Artsakh war victims

$1 million to Lebanese Armenian Community

International

Australia, South Korea sign historic defense agreement

All news from section

Putin tells Johnson about Kiev’s policy of aggravating situation in Donbass

German top diplomat says Nord Stream 2 certification halted for non-compliance with EU

Iran puts 20 US citizens on sanctions list for human rights violations

Most Read

month

week

day

Search